Police lay murder charge in shooting death outside Halifax last year

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Police in Halifax have laid a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a North Preston man last year.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old Cole Harbour man Wednesday in connection with the murder of Jayden Tynes.

The 28-year-old-victim was found suffering from gun shot wounds near the intersection of Cain Street and Clarence Street in North Preston on Nov. 2, 2025 and later died from his injuries.

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The accused was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and there’s a $150,000 reward available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

They are asking anybody with additional information to come forward.

“This arrest marks a significant step in our investigation and we hope it brings some measure of comfort to Jayden’s family, who have endured an unimaginable loss,” Sgt. Shawn Stanton, a member of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police integrated homicide unit, said in a statement.