Miramichi police issue another public plea for information on man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance

Police in Miramichi, N.B., have once again issued a public plea for information into what they’re calling the suspicious disappearance of a 21-year-old man from the community.

Brandon Martin was reported missing to the Miramichi Police Force by his family on May 30. He was last seen on the afternoon of May 22 near Water Street in Chatham, N.B.

In a video posted on the Miramichi Police Force’s Facebook page, Martin’s mother Natacha Daigle said her son’s disappearance is out of character for him.

“We’re really concerned that something terrible has happened to him,” Daigle said in the nearly five-minute-long video. “Someone knows something, knows his whereabouts. Please, I need to know where my son is to bring him home.

In the video, Daigle said Martin went out west for work last fall and was supposed to go back in June. He has two sisters as well as an 18-month-old daughter.

“She was his pride and joy. She misses her dad,” Daigle said. “I’m missing a part of me, not knowing where my son is or what happened to him.”

“So I ask you to be my eyes, my ears and my heart and help me find my son.”

In a different video posted on Facebook by the Miramichi Police Force, Deputy Police Chief Brian Cummings said prior to his disappearance, Martin was known to associate with different groups of people from the Miramichi area, some of whom are involved in drug activity.

“Brandon is known to have struggled with drugs in the past, but he had an unwavering support system from his family and close friends who love him very much,” Cummings stated.

Ground search and rescue operations have been conducted within the city and along the shorelines of the Miramichi River as part of the investigation, according to Cummings, to no avail.

“The New Brunswick RCMP recently deployed resources to assist us in our searches and more searches are expected in the very near future,” said Cummings.

Cummings says there have been a number of leads and tips, but police have yet to locate him. He adds that it’s believed there are members of the public who have “vital” information that could help locate Martin.

“We are encouraging these individuals to come forward,” Cummings stated.

Brandon Martin stands 6’1”, weighs about 170 pounds, has blue eyes, brown hair, and several tattoos on his arms and hands.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Miramichi Police Force, New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.