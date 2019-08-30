Police looking for missing woman, 2-year-old boy from St. Stephen area

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old son.

Police say Cecilia Stephenson and her son Kendrick Porter of St. Stephen were last seen at a residence on Maple Street at about 4:30 a.m.

Police believe she left the residence sometime around 8 a.m.

Stephenson is described as 5’10”, 140 pounds with reddish-blond hair and green eyes.

Kendrick Porter has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say they may be travelling in a black 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck with New Brunswick licence plate CPV 824.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cecilia Stephenson and Kendrick Porter is asked to contact St. Stephen RCMP or Crime Stoppers.