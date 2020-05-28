Menu

Crime

Charge laid shortly after discovery of missing Miramichi man’s body

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 3:58 pm
Brandon Martin was reported missing to the Miramichi Police Force by his family on May 30, 2019.
A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a missing 21-year-old man’s body earlier this week.

The Miramichi Police Force says members of its Criminal Investigation Division discovered human remains in an area of the Plaster Rock-Renous Highway on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Miramichi police issue another public plea for information on man’s ‘suspicious’ disappearance

Police say the remains have been identified as Brandon Martin, who was missing from Miramichi, N.B., since May 22, 2019.

Multiple police units were brought in to remove the remains and send them to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

‘Suspicious’ disappearance of N.B. man investigated by police
An autopsy is scheduled to be performed in the coming days to determine the exact cause of Martin’s death.

Ethen James Harnish, 21, was arrested on Wednesday in Grand Falls, N.B., in connection with the investigation.

Harnish appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Thursday to face a charge of offering an indignity to human remains.

READ MORE: Missing St. Stephen woman, 2-year-old son located safe: police

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say additional charges are anticipated.

Brandon Martin hadn’t been seen since May 22, 2019, near Water Street in Chatham, N.B.

Police say the body of Brandon Martin was discovered in an area of the Plaster Rock-Renous Highway on Tuesday.
A short time later, the Miramichi Police Force said they were treating his disappearance as suspicious.

