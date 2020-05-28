Charge laid shortly after discovery of missing Miramichi man’s body

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a missing 21-year-old man’s body earlier this week.

The Miramichi Police Force says members of its Criminal Investigation Division discovered human remains in an area of the Plaster Rock-Renous Highway on Tuesday.

Police say the remains have been identified as Brandon Martin, who was missing from Miramichi, N.B., since May 22, 2019.

Multiple police units were brought in to remove the remains and send them to the Saint John Regional Hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed in the coming days to determine the exact cause of Martin’s death.

Ethen James Harnish, 21, was arrested on Wednesday in Grand Falls, N.B., in connection with the investigation.

Harnish appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Thursday to face a charge of offering an indignity to human remains.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say additional charges are anticipated.

Brandon Martin hadn’t been seen since May 22, 2019, near Water Street in Chatham, N.B.

Police say the body of Brandon Martin was discovered in an area of the Plaster Rock-Renous Highway on Tuesday. Miramichi Police Force

A short time later, the Miramichi Police Force said they were treating his disappearance as suspicious.