Kane Carter sentenced in Vancouver shooting case that killed teen bystander

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The man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a Vancouver teen bystander and two others in 2018 has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Kane Carter was found guilty in December.

He received an automatic life sentence. Crown asked for parole eligibility to be set at 20 years, while Carter’s defence asked for 12 years.

With time served, Carter will be eligible for parole after 13 years.

Alfred Wong was only 15 years old when he was killed while he was sitting in the back of his parents’ car on their way home from dinner in January 2018.

Wong caught a stray bullet in the chest and died a short time later.

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2:49 Guilty verdict in Kane Carter trial

In the initial trial, Carter pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder that left Wong and alleged gangster Kevin Whiteside dead.

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Wong was struck by a bullet while riding in the back seat of his parents’ car, while another bystander was grazed by a bullet in his own vehicle.

Despite a mountain of evidence in this trial, including 40 witnesses and more than 100 exhibits, no one actually saw Carter pull the trigger.

After the verdict in December, Wong’s parents were overwhelmed with emotion and did not want to speak with the media at the time.

Carter’s original trial ended in a mistrial last September, when the jury declared it was deadlocked after five days of deliberation.