Kane Carter found guilty in shooting that killed innocent bystander

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Kane Carter, who was charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed two people, including an innocent teenager.

On Monday, Carter was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder.

Alfred Wong was only 15 years old when he was killed while he was sitting in the back of his parents’ car on their way home from dinner in January 2018.

Wong caught a stray bullet in the chest and died a short time later.

In the initial trial, Carter pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder that left Wong and alleged gangster Kevin Whiteside dead.

Wong was struck by a bullet while riding in the back seat of his parents’ car, while another innocent bystander was grazed by a bullet in his own vehicle.

Despite a mountain of evidence in this trial, including 40 witnesses and more than 100 exhibits, no one actually saw Carter pull the trigger.

Crown admitted from the beginning that their case was almost entirely circumstantial, but argued that based on the DNA evidence, the recreation by police officers and cellphone records, Carter was the likely shooter.

Prosecutors had argued that Carter was in Vancouver to kill Whiteside, who was himself in the area to kill gang rival Matthew Navas-Rivas.

Defence argued that there was a reasonable doubt that Carter was not the shooter.

However, the jury found him guilty on both counts.

Carter now faces two life sentences and the jury must now decide if he will be eligible for parole after 10 years or 25 years.

After the verdict, Wong’s parents were overwhelmed with emotion and did not want to speak with the media at this time.

Carter’s original trial ended in a mistrial last September, when the jury declared it was deadlocked after five days of deliberation.