Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kane Carter found guilty in shooting that killed innocent bystander

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 1, 2025 10:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Guilty verdict in Kane Carter trial'
Guilty verdict in Kane Carter trial
A verdict has been reached in the trial of Kane Carter, who was charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed two people, including an innocent teenager. Aaron McArthur is live with the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A verdict has been reached in the trial of Kane Carter, who was charged with second-degree murder in a shooting that killed two people, including an innocent teenager.

On Monday, Carter was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder.

Alfred Wong was only 15 years old when he was killed while he was sitting in the back of his parents’ car on their way home from dinner in January 2018.

Wong caught a stray bullet in the chest and died a short time later.

In the initial trial, Carter pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder that left Wong and alleged gangster Kevin Whiteside dead.

Wong was struck by a bullet while riding in the back seat of his parents’ car, while another innocent bystander was grazed by a bullet in his own vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite a mountain of evidence in this trial, including 40 witnesses and more than 100 exhibits, no one actually saw Carter pull the trigger.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Crown admitted from the beginning that their case was almost entirely circumstantial, but argued that based on the DNA evidence, the recreation by police officers and cellphone records, Carter was the likely shooter.

Prosecutors had argued that Carter was in Vancouver to kill Whiteside, who was himself in the area to kill gang rival Matthew Navas-Rivas.

Defence argued that there was a reasonable doubt that Carter was not the shooter.

However, the jury found him guilty on both counts.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Kane Carter second-degree murder trial goes to jury'
Kane Carter second-degree murder trial goes to jury

Carter now faces two life sentences and the jury must now decide if he will be eligible for parole after 10 years or 25 years.

Story continues below advertisement

After the verdict, Wong’s parents were overwhelmed with emotion and did not want to speak with the media at this time.

Carter’s original trial ended in a mistrial last September, when the jury declared it was deadlocked after five days of deliberation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices