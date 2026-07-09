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Crime

N.S. suspect injured in police shooting day after armed person alert

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 9, 2026 3:40 pm
1 min read
FILE - An Alert Ready emergency alert was sent at around 6 p.m. on July 8, 2026 for residents in Lunenburg and Queens counties -- asking them to lock their doors, and not to pick up hitchhikers. View image in full screen
FILE - An Alert Ready emergency alert was sent at around 6 p.m. on July 8, 2026 for residents in Lunenburg and Queens counties -- asking them to lock their doors, and not to pick up hitchhikers. EC
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RCMP say they have contacted Nova Scotia’s police watchdog after an officer discharged their firearm while responding to a report of an armed person.

Officers originally responded to a report of a man with a weapon on Wednesday evening in Chelsea, N.S.

An Alert Ready emergency alert was sent at around 6 p.m. for residents in Lunenburg and Queens counties, asking them to lock their doors and not to pick up hitchhikers.

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At 9 p.m., RCMP said they had cancelled the alert because officers “no longer believe there’s a risk to public safety.”

In a Thursday update, RCMP said there was a report at 9 a.m. of a person with a weapon on Highway 210 near Chelsea, N.S.

“Officers identified the man as the same person associated to an ongoing investigation about a suspicious person potentially in possession of a weapon from the previous day,” RCMP noted, adding the suspect was the subject of the emergency alert.

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“During the RCMP response, an officer discharged their firearm. The man sustained injuries consistent with a gun shot wound. Officers provided first aid on scene.”

RCMP said they’ve referred the matter to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), which investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.

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