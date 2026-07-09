Suspect arrested in Coney Island shooting that left 8 injured, including 4 children

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Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a Coney Island shooting on July 4 that injured four adults and four children during a barbecue, the New York City Police Department confirmed in a statement to Global News.

“Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 0600 hours in the confines of the 60 Precinct: Robert Smith, 44, of Brooklyn, NY,” the NYPD said.

Smith has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder with multiple victims and eight counts of attempted murder, according to the NYPD.

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There are currently no details available on a motive or on how police linked the suspect to the crime.

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The shooting occurred around 10:37 p.m. local time on Saturday and police responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot.

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“Upon arrival, officers were informed that eight individuals sustained gunshot wounds,” the NYPD told Global News.

The victims include a 37-year-old man, a 33-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, and four boys ages 14, 12, seven and six.

The NYPD told Global News that the six-year-old was shot in the abdomen, the seven-year-old was shot in both legs, the 12-year-old was shot in the leg, and the 14-year-old boy was shot in the thigh.

Police said that EMS responded and transported all eight victims to a local hospital.

“Seven victims are listed in stable condition, and the 21-year-old female is listed in critical condition,” police added.

During a news conference on Sunday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the preliminary investigation indicates that a family barbecue was taking place in the courtyard when an unknown male dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask approached the fence line and fired multiple rounds into the courtyard before fleeing on foot.

“There is no indication at this time that there was any argument or altercation at the barbecue before the shooting occurred,” Tisch added.

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“A TEC-9-style firearm equipped with an extended magazine was recovered on that scene along with 10 discharged shell casings. Seven of the victims are currently listed as not likely to die. One victim, a 21-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and is listed in critical condition.”

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During the news conference, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said that all four children involved in the incident “are expected to survive.”

“There is no place for this kind of violence in our city. We will not tolerate it and we will fight it with every single tool at our disposal. As we mourn alongside those whose loved ones have been hurt, let us also recommit ourselves to the work of building a city where every celebration is safe and every holiday is joyful,” Mamdani added.

This remains an active investigation.