Mississauga man charged with first-degree murder after weekend death of Hamilton, Ont. man

Hamilton police charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the city’s sixth homicide of 2020, which took place in a parking lot on the Mountain on Saturday night.

Investigators say 44-year-old Darren Buskey was killed in a parking lot on East 14th Street near Fennell Avenue not far from the apartment building he lived in.

Officers arrived after a 911 call about the incident came in just before 11 p.m. on Saturday from an apartment complex at 334 East 14th Ave.

Buskey was found on the ground bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound. He was later transported to Hamilton General hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later, say police.

“He was exiting his vehicle at the time. This is certainly, as far as the evidence is concerned to this point, a targeted attack,” said Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik.

Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Steve Berezuik believes the victim and suspect shooter likely knew each other in the murder at 334 East 14th Avenue on Saturday night. Lisa Polewski / Global News

Major crime investigators say witnesses and video evidence helped detectives to identify and ultimately find the accused, David Pryce of Mississauga, who was arrested on the west mountain Monday morning.

“Based on the evidence, we are satisfied that there was some level of premeditation involved in this murder, which is why the accused has been charged with first-degree murder,” Berezuik said.

Police believe Pryce and Buskey were known to each other through their involvement in the drug subculture.

Pryce made his first court appearance at John Sopinka courthouse on Monday morning.

Hamilton Police have arrested 27-year-old David Pryce for the murder of Darren Buskey. Buskey was killed in a parking lot on East 14th Street in #HamOnt. Pryce has been charged with 1st degree murder and appeared in court earlier today. Read more: https://t.co/rmqJrmYFNR — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 1, 2020

Investigators say they are not pursuing anyone else in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call Hamilton police at 905-546-3827 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or can submit an anonymous tip online.

