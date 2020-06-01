Blind man robbed of jewellery in Hamilton’s east end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., police say they are looking for a man they believe “assaulted and robbed” a legally blind man on Melvin Avenue.

Investigators say the 57-year-old victim – who is also hearing impaired – was entering a Hamilton apartment building around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when a man allegedly came up behind the victim, pushed him through the door and stole jewellery he was wearing.

Hamilton police say they are looking for a man believed to be in his 40s who is alleged to have stolen jewelry from a legally blind man. Hamilton Police Service

Police have released security camera footage showing a man they believe is the suspect fleeing an area around Sumach Street and Melvin Avenue.

Detectives say the man was armed as witnesses say they saw the suspect in possession of a small knife during the theft.

The man police are looking for is described as five-feet, 10-inches tall, small build with a goatee and mustache, wearing a black hooded sweater and light-coloured pants. He also had a face-covering mask or bandanna. He’s believed t be 30 to 40 years of age.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2933, 905-546-2907, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

A #HamOnt man became the target of a Robbery on Melvin Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m., on May 31. HPS needs your help in identifying the outstanding male suspect. If you know something say something and call (905)546-2933. https://t.co/2daiWLGxqE — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 1, 2020

