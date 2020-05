Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they’re investigating the city’s sixth homicide of 2020 at a scene on the Mountain.

Investigators say a 44-year-old man was killed Saturday night in a parking lot on Fennell Avenue and East 14th Street at a residence near Princess Bingo Centre.

Detectives are expected to provide more detail on the murder Sunday morning after 9 a.m.

Hamilton Police will provide an update on the City's latest homicide at 9 am behind the Princess Bingo Centre on Fennell Ave in #HamOnt. A 44-year-old male was killed last night in a parking lot on East 14th Street. More details to follow. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 31, 2020

