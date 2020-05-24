Menu

Crime

Police identify suspect believed responsible for Hamilton senior homicide

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 24, 2020 11:49 am
Hamilton Police are seeking a first degree murder arrest warrant for Larissa Shingebis.
Hamilton police say they’ve identified a suspect in the homicide of Gladys Little, and are seeking an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

The warrant will be issued for Larissa Shingebis, 26, in connection to the slaying of 79-year-old Little, who was killed in her central Hamilton apartment.

Police say Shingebis was seen exiting 187 Park St. S., where Little lived, on May 15.

Little was discovered dead by her family the following day.

Police say Shingebis is originally from Thunder Bay and has a transient lifestyle.

In a media release issued Saturday night, investigators said they are releasing the suspect’s name and photo for public safety reasons, due to the “random and violent” nature of the case.

Police add that Little, Hamilton’s fifth homicide victim of 2020, did not know her assailant.

Shingebis is described as female, five-foot-four-inches tall, with a medium build, was seen leaving the highrise at the corner of Park Street S. and Duke Street.

She was wearing a red long-sleeved blouse, grey yoga pants, white socks, black casual shoes and wrapped in a blue knitted blanket.

