Health

Quebec officials to provide update as province records 20 more coronavirus deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 12:01 pm
A woman wears a face mask and another does not as they wait in line outside a store on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
A woman wears a face mask and another does not as they wait in line outside a store on Sainte-Catherine Street in Montreal, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec reported 295 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the province’s total to 51,354 since the health crisis began.

There are 20 more deaths attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the past 24 hours. Quebec leads the country in fatalities, with a total of 4,661.

READ MORE: Montreal daycares reopen as Quebec continues to ease coronavirus measures

The number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care are continuing to decline. There are 1,185 Quebecers in hospital, a decrease of 13 from the previous day.

As of Monday, there are 163 patients in intensive care — a decrease of eight in the past 24 hours.

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the province’s measures on Monday while he is in Montreal. The province is continuing to ease restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the virus.

With files from the Canadian Press

