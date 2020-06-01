Ottawa speeding rollout of billions in funding for cash-strapped cities amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is rushing out $2.2 billion in expected infrastructure funding to Canada’s cities struggling with the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says sending gas-tax funds months sooner than planned should ease municipalities’ cash flow concerns.

Municipalities have seen steep losses in revenues through the COVID-19 pandemic as fewer people pay for transit or parking, and recreation centres stay closed without programs to fill local coffers.

The $2.2 billion is much less than municipalities say they need.

Toronto alone says it’s facing a $1.5-billion shortfall this fiscal year and will need to slash services.

More to come.

