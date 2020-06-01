Quebec continues easing coronavirus restrictions as daycares reopen in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is moving ahead with its recovery plan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as daycares reopen in Montreal and other sectors resume their activities across the province on Monday.

Daycares are operating at a reduced capacity to contain the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Aside from child care, the province’s courthouses and other tribunals are also gradually reopening on Monday after they were forced to close in March.

Elsewhere in Quebec, esthetic services, spas and hairdressers are permitted to operate. The Greater Montreal area will follow suit on June 15.

Quebec remains the province hardest hit by COVID-19. There are more than 51,000 cases to date after 408 new infections were reported on Sunday.

The death toll stands at 4,641. The province recorded 202 more fatalities on Sunday.

— With files from the Canadian Press