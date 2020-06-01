8 more positive tests for coronavirus in Waterloo region, total number of cases reaches 1,113

Send this page to someone via email

Public Health announced eight more positive tests for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Waterloo Region to 1,113.

Thirty-three more people in the area have been cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of active cases down to 156.

There were no new deaths reported Monday, leaving the death toll in the area at 114, including 94 people from long-term care or retirement facilities.

Two of the new cases included a resident and a staff member at Forest Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener, which saw its 51st resident suffer a COVID-19-related death late last week.

The outbreak has ended at Trinity Village in Kitchener, which saw 19 residents suffer COVID-19 related deaths.

Two other facilities under outbreak, Chartwell Westmount in Kitchener and Luther Village in Waterloo, have seen the status lifted while an outbreak has been declared at Beechwood Manor in Waterloo

On Friday, the agency announced that it would no longer update its dashboard on Sundays, meaning that Monday’s numbers are a two-day total.

Ontario reported 404 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 28,263.

The death toll has risen to 2,276, as 10 more deaths were reported — the lowest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since April 1.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues