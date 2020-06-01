404 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 28,263

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 404 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 28,263.

The death toll has risen to 2,276, as 10 more deaths were reported — the lowest number of deaths recorded within a 24-hour period since April 1.

Meanwhile, 22,153 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 78 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 732,720 tests so far for the virus. This is up 14,379 tests from the previous day. The province has previously said it has a testing capacity of over 20,000 daily tests.

Monday’s report marks an increase of 1.5 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.6 over the past week.

Ontario has 781 patients (no change from the previous day) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 125 patients in an intensive care unit (up by seven) and 89 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 66 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

12,386 people are male (43.8 per cent).

15,638 people are female (55.3 per cent).

1,013 people are 19 and under (3.6 per cent).

7,406 people are 20 to 39 (26.2 per cent).

8,651 people are 40 to 59 (30.6 per cent).

5,705 people are 60 to 79 (20.2 per cent).

5,471 people are 80 and over (19.4 per cent).

239 cases did not specify male or female, and 17 cases had an unknown age.

There are 6,427 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,648 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of six deaths, and there are 112 current outbreaks. Seven health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,154 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 978 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 4,730 of the total reported cases, which is almost 17 per cent of the infected population.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday for Toronto and Ottawa public health units and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.

