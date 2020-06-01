’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ finale: 8 surprising moments

Send this page to someone via email

Spoiler warning: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. This story contains explicit language.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days finale aired on Sunday night, and viewers found out which couples broke up, which couples got engaged and which couples would be filing for a K-1 visa, which is issued to the fiancé or fiancée of a United States citizen to enter the United States.

The episode before the finale showed fans that Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega ended their relationship as he went back to the United States, Yolanda Ballard is still being catfished by Williams and Avery Warner and Ash Naeck decided to try to make it work without getting engaged.

Varya Malina showed up on Geoffrey Paschel’s doorstep all the way from Russia on a travel visa, and Lisa and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar received his mother’s blessings to get married.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens broke up in Australia, David Murphey and Lana finally met in the Ukraine and Season 3’s Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks ended things for good.

Take a look at eight of the most surprising moments from the finale below.:

1. Varya and Mary’s conversation

After Varya showed up from Russia unannounced on Geoffrey’s doorstep, he ended his new relationship with his friend Mary and started over with his girlfriend, who surprised him on a travel visa.

Geoffrey decided to bring Varya to a bar to meet his friends, and Mary showed up to make the situation even tenser.

“He has a lot of explaining to do,” Mary said about Geoffrey’s betrayal.

He said Varya was “in the wrong” but still didn’t give Mary the answers she wanted to hear as she began crying in the bar.

“I brought Mary into this. Of course, I care for Mary. I care for her a lot. She’s one of my best friends… I hope Mary will accept whatever I choose,” Geoffrey tells the camera

Story continues below advertisement

After Geoffrey and Mary returned from their conversation, Varya asks Mary if she can take her aside for a chat.

“So why the f–k are you here?” Mary asks Varya.

“If you want everything good for Geoffrey then just stay away. He doesn’t love you,” Varya says to Mary.

“I give it six months, max,” Mary says to Varya of her relationship with him.

Varya ends up leaving the bar after her quick conversation with Mary, and Geoffrey leaves with her.

“I don’t know who the f–k she thinks she is,” Mary says. “I don’t know if I should just walk the f–k away and call it a day…I don’t know what (Geoffrey) wants, and that just breaks my heart.”

2. David gives Lana a cellphone instead of an engagement ring at dinner

David and Lana join each other at a restaurant in Ukraine for their third date, and David has a gift for her.

Story continues below advertisement

He is tired of communicating only through the dating website and he tries to figure out how to stay in contact with Lana all the time.

“I’m in love with you, and I have something for you and I don’t know how you’re going to react,” he says.

Just when most viewers think David is about to pull out an engagement ring, he offers Lana a box.

Inside the box is a cellphone, and Lana seems hesitant when David suggests he can contact her any time he wants if she accepts the cellphone.

She takes the cellphone, and David is hopeful that their relationship will grow stronger with better communication.

💍Lana thought David was giving her another box of chocolates. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/sbAGB8MOp5 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 1, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

3. Ed reunites with his daughter Tiffany and calls himself a “human, funny dumba–“

After returning to San Diego, Ed decides its time to fix his relationship with his 29-year-old daughter, Tiffany, after his breakup with Rosemarie, 23.

“When my dad told me about Rosemarie, I freaked out, and my dad and I had a huge argument on the phone. I was so hurt with the fact that he wasn’t listening to his own daughter that is coming from a place of love and concern, that I ceased all contact with him and I don’t know how to move past that, at least right now,” Tiffany says to the cameras.

Ed admits to Tiffany that she was right about Rosemarie.

“It just kind of blew up in my face,” he says.

“I was selfish, and I’m sorry. One thing I definitely want you to know is you were and are always the love of my life,” Ed says to his daughter. “I’m human. I’m a dumba–. I’m a human, funny dumba–.”

Story continues below advertisement

4. Stephanie comes out to her mom

After returning from Australia and her breakup with Erika, Stephanie decides it’s finally time to tell her mom that she is bisexual.

“It’s just been really lonely and sad dealing with it on my own,” Stephanie tells the camera about her breakup.

Stephanie drives to her mom’s house to have dinner with her and her brother. When her mom asks her why she hasn’t been herself since she picked her up from the airport, Stephanie takes that chance to explain to her mom that she had a “romantic” relationship with Erika.

“I met Erika on the internet, and over the past few months, things between me and her took a more romantic turn,” Stephanie shares with her family. “The reason I went to Australia was to start a relationship that was more serious with her, that would lead maybe to her moving to the United States but it didn’t work out.”

As Stephanie opens up her mother keeps shaking her head no.

“Why are you shaking your head?” Stephanie asks her mom.

Her mother tells her that she thinks she’s just “confused” because of the “toxic relationships” she was in prior to meeting Erika.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not something new. This is not the first time I’ve had feelings for another woman. I am bisexual. This is me,” Stephanie says.

Her mother ignores Stephanie’s statement and says that the news makes her “sad” because now Stephanie can’t “meet a Prince Charming” and have a “traditional wedding” in the Czech Republic.

Her mother eventually comes around and says she just wants Stephanie to be “happy.”

“She’s not completely rejecting the idea so I just need to continue to be honest with her and live my truth,” Stephanie tells the cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Baby girl Lisa and Usman get married at the marriage registry office in Nigeria

Lisa fights with Usman in front of his brothers on the night before their wedding and makes him question if it’s all worth it.

“This is the most embarrassing thing that could ever happen to me in this relationship,” Usman confesses. “I don’t know if she’s worth it.”

After he returns to the hotel room, Lisa and Usman work things out and prepare for their wedding ceremony the next day.

“I am very happy in this moment, and I’m just imagining how my life is going to be in America,” Usman says to the cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

Lisa puts on her custom-made wedding dress, and the pair gets ready to head to the marriage registry office in Nigeria because she has to go back to the United States the following day.

“Let’s go, my African king,” she says to Usman. “Let’s go make it legal.”

His family is already seated at the registry office when the pair arrive and head to the front to get married.

Lisa, 52, and Usman, 30, get married, but some of his family members are still not happy about the marriage. Usman’s mother says that she expects two children in the first three years of the marriage.

Story continues below advertisement

“Honestly, before we were thinking that maybe she’s too old or she’s fat, but I believe they are going to be a very lovely family if both of them have the patience to overlook some things,” one of his roommates tells the camera.

Usman’s mother and one of his brothers decide not to go to the wedding reception.

Usman picked out the reception gown for Lisa, it was a surprise! They both love the color red. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1cI9XefkuE — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 1, 2020

6. Geoffrey proposes to Varya

Just before Varya’s trip is over, Geoffrey takes her to a wishing well to write down a wish and hang them on the wall before ringing the bell.

After Varya closes her eyes and rings the bell, she turns around to see Geoffrey on one knee with an engagement ring.

Story continues below advertisement

Varya says that she wrote her wish in Russian and exclaims: “Our wishes are completely the same!”

She says yes to Geoffrey, and the pair becomes engaged.

7. Darcey ignores Tom’s friend and his mom when they reach out to her

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey decide to go and get their nails done, and on the way to the salon, she reveals that she’s blocked ex-boyfriend Tom on all social media.

“I’m just trying to get my life back on track and use this time to better myself. I just want to focus on me again,” she says.

Story continues below advertisement

Darcey reveals that Tom’s friend from Nottingham, U.K., had sent her a text message asking her to reach out to Tom.

“He basically was like, ‘I’m a friend of Tom’s, we’ve known each other for over 20 years in Nottingham. From my conversations with Tom, he had told me that he had made a mistake and wanted to see if I could bridge the conversation between you two. I know he would love that. Please let me know what you think,'” Darcey says as she reads the text message out loud.

She says that she did not respond to the texts, and shortly after, Tom’s mother sent her a similar text.

“I’ll find someone else. I don’t need this s–t,” Darcey says.

8. David asks Lana to marry him at the airport

Just when viewers thought David was about to leave Ukraine without proposing to his girlfriend of seven years, he surprised 90 Day Fiancé fans.

Story continues below advertisement

Lana takes David to the airport and they hug and kiss goodbye, but David quickly turns around.

“I don’t want to go yet,” David says to Lana. “I love you.”

He gets down on one knee and says: “Lana, Lana, will you marry me?”

Lana starts giggling and says “yes” before sighing heavily.

She said yes! The ring is cubic zirconia, but Lana did not know the ring wasn’t a real diamond. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vs4iG1ZqVs — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 1, 2020

“I have my girl now. I really have her. Everybody thought that she wouldn’t be there to meet me. Not only was she there, but she’s now mine,” David says.

Story continues below advertisement

The tell-all special for Season 4’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday, June 7.