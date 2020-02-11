’90 Day Fiancé’: Anna, Mursel marry with only 2 hours left on K-1 visa

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

Anna Campisi had only a few hours to rush to the altar before her Turkish fiancé’s K-1 visa expired on Sunday’s finale of 90 Day Fiancé.

The K-1 visa is issued to the fiancé or fiancée of a United States citizen to enter the United States.

Anna and her fiancé, Mursel Mistanoglu, who doesn’t speak much English, broke up briefly because he never told his parents that Anna has three sons from a previous relationship.

He flew back to Turkey and told his parents the truth, and they eventually gave him their blessing to marry Anna.

Mursel and Anna got back together after he cleared the air with his parents, and he decided to fly back to Nebraska from Turkey, leaving only six hours left on his K-1 visa once he landed in the United States.

Anna revealed that her eldest son, Joey, didn’t approve of her marriage to Mursel and decided not to attend the wedding.

Joey has expressed his dislike towards Mursel throughout this season of 90 Day Fiancé.

Anna’s son Gino said he supports her marriage to Mursel because he makes their mom smile, and her youngest son Leo said he was “excited to get cake.”

Anna was able to pull off a backyard wedding ceremony with the help of her friends.

Gino and Leo walked their mom down the aisle, and the ceremony ended with Mursel and Anna becoming officially married.

After the ceremony, Leo decided to give a short speech.

“Can everybody have my attention?” Leo asked.

“I honour that Mom and Mursel are married. And they will forever and I’ll live with that,” Leo said before raising his glass.

Anna posted photos from the ceremony on Monday, writing: “I’m finally able to post! @darbslj3 thank you for taking beautiful photos!! Just in case anyone is curious… there was an interpreter during the ceremony.

“Mursel knew exactly what he was getting into. TLC edited that out of the ceremony,” Anna added.

She also posted photos of herself, Mursel and Leo.

“Some cuteness I couldn’t post… Joey and Gino aren’t in a lot of photos, because they don’t want to get photos taken much. It isn’t for any other reason. #90DayFiance,” she captioned the photos.

90 Day Fiancé’s tell-all special airs next Sunday on TLC.

