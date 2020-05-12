’90 Day Fiancé’ shocker: David finally meets Lana in Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

Spoiler warning: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After seven long years and four failed attempts, 90 Day Fiancé star David finally met Lana in Ukraine.

David, 60, met his 27-year-old online girlfriend Lana for the first time after spending around $100,000 in gifts and other expenses, like the dating website they use to communicate.

Viewers of the hit reality series got a look at the first meeting between the pair on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

The latest episode shows David anxiously waiting for Lana.

“Is that her?” David says. “Oh my God! That’s her.”

Lana approaches David with a smile on her face and the pair hug as soon as they get close enough.

David and Lana of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.’ (TLC).

“Nothing in the past even matters,” David says in an interview.

In previous episodes, David flew to Ukraine to meet Lana but she stood him up at the train station. He also agreed to meet her at a local restaurant but once again Lana did not show up.

After becoming frustrated, David hired a private investigator to look into Lana’s life.

The private investigator told David that Lana had several different dating profiles and was talking to many different men.

“That’s a lie,” David said, refusing to believe that he was being scammed.

David refused to believe the private investigator and fired him before he went back to Ukraine to find out more information for himself.

“I’m done waiting. I know in my heart that she’s not scamming me,” David said. “This will be my fifth attempt to meet Lana face to face. I’m putting myself out there again because we have spent seven years planning our future together and I’m going to do all that I can to make that future a reality.”

Many fans of the show could not believe that Lana was actually real.

The meeting between the pair will be featured in the Sunday, May 17 episode.