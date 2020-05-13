’90 Day Fiancé’ star Jorge Nava celebrates early jail release

90 Day Fiancé star Jorge Nava has been released from jail after spending more than two years behind bars.

Jorge, who starred in Season 4 of the hit reality show, was originally scheduled to be released from prison in August. He was incarcerated in September 2018 after pleading guilty to felony marijuana possession.

Jorge made the announcement of his early release on Tuesday when he posted a photo of himself to Instagram, writing, “The sky is the limit #freedom.”

According to prison records, Jorge was released Monday and is under community supervision. It is currently unclear if the coronavirus pandemic impacted Jorge’s release.

In March, the 31-year-old reality star posted a photo of himself in jail and hinted at his early release.

“Hey everyone, so glad to be on Instagram now to be able to connect with you guys! Praying for everyone that’s being affected by the Coronavirus. I know it’s a tough time for everyone right now. And we’re all going through it. We just have to stay strong and positive and together we will get through it. Stay healthy, stay safe out there. Can’t wait to be with you guys again soon!” he wrote.

Jorge recently appeared in the spin-off series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, where he gave fans an update on his life in jail and revealed that he’s lost 128 pounds since starting his sentence.

“Being incarcerated is really hard. Especially if you don’t have any type of outside support,” Jorge said in the episode. “It’s a lonely place, really.”

He said one of the first things he had to deal with in jail was leaving his family and “leaving my relationship behind,” referencing his estranged wife Anifsa Arkhipchenko.

“The last time I saw Anifsa was the day before I got incarcerated. The night before I came to prison we had an argument,” he said. “Things were just not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work and they didn’t. That was it.”

He said that two months after he was incarcerated, Anifsa told him she couldn’t be with him anymore.

“She was telling me that she wished I got 12 years in prison, basically trying to get rid of me,” Jorge said. “We still talk on the phone. I would try to work on the relationship no matter what. Right now we are technically legally married but I ended up finding out through the internet that she was actually with somebody else.”

Jorge said Anifsa blocked his calls after he found out and there was nothing he could do to salvage the relationship.

“That’s the past and I overcame that. It definitely made me stronger,” he said. “Now that I’ve gotten past that point I got to see all the negatives I was going through in my life. Now I’m better off alone.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The last time that I spoke to Anifsa she told me that if I knew already that she was with somebody else and I told her that I did know,” he added. “I told her as soon as I was released from prison I was going to file for a divorce.”