’90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined’: Reality stars reunite in coronavirus lockdown

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé has returned in a new series titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined — a spinoff inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-episode limited series premiered on April 20 and includes more than 40 cast members of the hit series.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined cast members began recording themselves in early April and taped their confessional interviews with production company Sharp Entertainment over video chat.

Colt and Debbie Johnson from Las Vegas, Nev., who were on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk, appear in the new series’ first episode.

Colt first appears in the show at a casino discussing the Las Vegas strip getting shut down at midnight. He explained his job is programming the slot machine games.

“When I initially heard about the virus in China, I thought it would eventually come to America but I honestly never believed the entire world would be closed and on lockdown,” Colt told the cameras. “And what that essentially means to me is I live, breath, sleep and work at home.”

He said that he is trying to keep his mom healthy during the lockdown because she is “elderly” and “the prime target for this coronavirus.”

Colt said he hasn’t heard from his ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima “in a very long time.”

“Larissa and I are legally divorced, and we have no connections to each other anymore,” he said. “I hope she’s OK. I hope she’s well and I wish her the best in life.”

Later during his appearance, Colt enters the kitchen to let his mom know that he just got off the phone with his boss and he “no longer has a job.”

“Hearing that was very hard,” Colt said. “I’ve been working [at] home for less than two weeks and I still felt confident that I would have a job through this crisis.”

David, 51, and Annie Toborowsky, 27, from 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now? and Pillow Talk also appear in the first episode.

The couple decided to go around and give their neighbours and friends toilet paper.

“I can’t imagine if we stay in the house 24-7, you know?” Annie said as they were on the way to deliver toilet paper to a friend. “It’s going to drive me nuts.”

Annie and David also went to pick up some groceries at the Asian market.

“One of the things going out with Annie when we leave the condo is because we’ve had threatening messages and very anti-Thai and anti-Asian messages, I do worry for her,” David said of his wife Annie, who is from Thailand.

David continued: “We live in a world right now where people are looking to express their anger towards others because they’re not happy with what’s going on. Who is happy? Nobody wanted to be in this situation. It is how we react to it that will define us as people.”

Annie said that during these times, she enjoys going to the Asian markets because “it’s all the Asian people here. Nobody looks down on each other.”

Another notable person who appeared in the first episode was Danielle Mullins, of Sandusky, Ohio, who was on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now? and Pillow Talk.

Danielle first appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé series with her now ex-husband Mohamed Jbali.

“Some days are good and some days are bad because you feel tired of being cooped up in the house,” Danielle said. “My space feels small because I have seven people living in my house: my youngest daughter Breanne, my son Cory and his fiancée Brandy, three of my grandkids. We have two bathrooms, and even that’s not enough bathrooms for everyone.

“I was married to a Tunisian man five years ago named Mohamed,” she continued. “We divorced 34 months after our marriage. I have not seen Mohamed in three years. He reached out to me about a month ago, and we’ve been chit-chatting here and there.”

She said they have “forgiven each other” and are “building a friendship.”

Danielle revealed that Mohamed is currently “out on the road driving a truck,” and she’s concerned about him because “it’s scary to be out there by yourself with all this going on.”

She also explained that her job requires her to “take care of mentally [handicapped] adults in their homes.”

“My job is essential because a lot of these clients don’t live with family. They live out on their own,” Danielle added.

Other people who appear in the first episode include Cortney Reardanz from Davenport, Fla., who was on Before the 90 Days and What Now?, and Elizabeth Potthast Castravet from Tampa, Fla., and her husband Andrei Castravet, who is from Moldova. The couple appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After? and Pillow Talk.

The five episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air through May.

Take a look at the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined below:

