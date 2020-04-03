Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

’90 Day Fiancé’ spinoff: More than 40 cast members returning in ‘self-quarantine’ series

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 2:01 pm
'90 Day Fiance's' Chantel, Pedro and Darcey.
'90 Day Fiance's' Chantel, Pedro and Darcey. TLC/Getty Images

The cast of 90 Day Fiancé is used to video calls and being away from loved ones and now TLC is giving fans a new series, titled 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, a spinoff inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

The five-episode limited series premieres on April 20 and will include more than 40 cast members of the hit series.

Howard Lee, president of TLC, told Variety that for the cast members, video chatting is “is already in their DNA.”

READ MORE: ’90 Day Fiancé’ — Anna, Mursel marry with only 2 hours left on K-1 visa

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined cast members began recording themselves earlier this week and will be taped for confessional interviews by production company Sharp Entertainment over video chat.

“Our crew is not near them physically at all,” Lee told the outlet. “They will be helping them remotely.”

Story continues below advertisement

“And they have no problem with this, the couples,” Lee said. “They’re seizing this opportunity. I think that they’re actually really enjoying it, being able to show a part of their lives at home.”

Lee said the series will look “very hot-off-the-press — it will look like the paint has not dried.”

“I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now, and I’m hoping that they accept the way it looks. It will be messy!” he added.

He said TLC went through the fan favourite couples over the show’s six-year history to decide who would be asked to take part in the spinoff.

“Who are we wanting to hear the latest news and updates from — who comes to top of mind for our audience?” he said.

READ MORE: ’90 Day Fiancé — The Other Way’ couple Tiffany and Ronald separate

The cast will include Darcey and couple Emily and Sasha from the most recent seasons. It will also include Pedro and Chantel, who’ve been on several seasons of 90 Day Fiancé.

The five episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined air through May.

Lee revealed that the spinoff is “a limited series event, a one-time-only,” but “if for some reason, this is popular, and the audience really loves it, I don’t know — maybe there’s more down the road!”

Story continues below advertisement

Take a look at the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined below, as per Variety.

Alan (Fremont, Utah) & Kirlyam (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?
Anna (Bellevue, Neb.) & Mursel (Turkey) – 90 Day Fiancé
Benjamin (Phoenix, Ariz.) & Akinyi (Kenya) – Before the 90 Days
Brett (Snohomish, Wash.) & Daya (Philippines) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?
Caesar (Jacksonville, N.C.) – Before the 90 Days
Chantel (Atlanta, Ga.) & Pedro (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel
Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, Nev.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk
Corey (Mill A., Wash.) & Evelin (Ecuador) – The Other Way, What Now?
Cortney (Davenport, Fla.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?
Danielle (Sandusky, Ohio) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk
Darcey (Middletown, Conn.) – Before the 90 Days, Pillow Talk
David (Louisville, Ky.) & Annie (Thailand) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk
Dean (Virginia Beach, Va.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?, Pillow Talk
Elizabeth (Tampa, Fla.) & Andrei (Moldova) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk
Emily (Portland, Ore.) & Sasha (Russia) – 90 Day Fiancé
Jesse (Netherlands) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?
Karen & Thomas (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel
Michael (Greenwich, Conn.) & Juliana (Brazil) – 90 Day Fiancé
Molly (Woodstock, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, What Now?, Pillow Talk
Narkyia (Camp Hill, Pa.) & Lowo (Nigeria) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?
Patrick (Las Vegas, Nev.) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?
Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) & Jon (England) – Before the 90 Days, What Now?
River & Winter (Atlanta, Ga.) – 90 Day Fiancé, Happily Ever After?, The Family Chantel
Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) & Anny (Dominican Republic) – 90 Day Fiancé, What Now?, Pillow Talk
Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) & Ronald (South Africa) – The Other Way, What Now?
Yamir (Nicaragua) – 90 Day Fiancé

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
90 day fiance90 DAY FIANCÉ 202090 Day Fiancé cast90 Day Fiancé coronavirus90 Day Fiancé COVID-1990 Day Fiancé new series90 Day Fiancé spinoff90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.