’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ couple Tiffany and Ronald separate

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Tiffany and Ronald Smith have decided to call it quits less than seven months after welcoming their daughter, Carley Rose.

Tiffany shared the news Tuesday on Instagram and thanked her fans for following their relationship.

“Unfortunately, I have to announce that Ronald and I will be separating,” Tiffany said. “I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media.

“Thank you guys for following our story we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than what we can offer at the moment. Lots of love from us,” Tiffany posted on her Instagram Stories.

According to E! News, Ronald wrote his own statement on his Instagram Story before deleting it.

“Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn’t work for me. I’ll be filing for divorce in [South Africa] since she isn’t even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery,” he wrote, according to the outlet.

Tiffany added to her Instagram Story following Ronald’s post, appearing to address his “adultery” comment and referring to her husband as “a toxic person.”

“When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you they will try to manipulate the way others see you. Truer words have never been spoken,” Tiffany wrote.

“I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won’t waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy.

“I never cheated that is what I’m assuming is an attempt at trying to make me seem like the cause of the separation but I want you all to know I really don’t like putting all of this on social media,” she added. “But obviously I know our relationship is very public and I owe this to all of you.”

Tiffany said that “this is all I will share for now.”

“He can continue to lash out and say all the negative things he wants about me. All I did was love him too much and try to [sic] hard to make things work,” she concluded.

The pair welcomed their daughter Carley Rose in July of last year.

Tiffany and Ronald met when she was on a trip to South Africa. She moved there to be with him and planned to bring her son, Daniel, with her.

