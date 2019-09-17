’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ star Jenny confronted by Sumit’s secret family

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Monday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Monday night’s episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jenny, 60, found out that Sumit, 30, was hiding something from her.

The synopsis for the episode, titled Shattered Dreams, reads, “Jenny is devastated when she hears shocking news about Sumit.”

Sumit catfished Jenny online but she forgave him and travelled to India to meet in person. Sumit’s family turned her away during their first meeting and her trip was cut short.

READ MORE: Jay Smith of ’90 Day Fiancé’ arrested, faces deportation back to Jamaica

Jenny returned to India on a visitor’s visa and ultimately wants to move there full-time, leaving her daughter and grandchildren in the United States.

With two months left on her tourist’s visa, producers “received a frantic call” from Jenny about an urgent situation in India. She described the dramatic evening when she found out Sumit’s secret.

“What happened was worse than anything I could have ever imagined,” Jenny told the producers. “It’s like you’re having a nightmare and you wake up and it’s true. That’s what it felt like.”

Jenny said Sumit received a phone call and looked down at his phone before he told her to lock the doors. She thought it was Sumit’s dad but it turned out it was his secret wife’s father instead.

“Hello, Jenny. How are you? I’m Sumit’s wife’s father. He’s been married to my daughter for two years,” the man said to Jenny.

“This is wild sh–,” Jenny said. “I didn’t know how to react. I didn’t know what to do.

“Why did he marry somebody if loved me? He was telling me he loves me all these years every single day,” she said. “How did he marry somebody else? How is it possible to do that?”

Jenny said that after his father-in-law arrived, their apartment filled with his wife’s family members, who were all threatening Sumit.

“I was trying to pull him to the bedroom but his mom grabbed him and looked at me,” she said. “If looks could kill, I probably would’ve dropped dead at that moment.”

READ MORE: Lilly Singh raps, mocks late-night TV’s whiteness in debut of ‘A Little Late’

Jenny said that they were threatening to “put him in jail.”

“I didn’t know he was married, how can I get in trouble for it? I just found out too! I was scared. I don’t know the Indian laws,” she said, fearing that she could end up imprisoned.

“They asked him, ‘Do you love Jenny?’ and I haven’t seen him since,” Jenny said while sobbing.

Sumit’s wife’s family took him away after they asked him if he loves Jenny.

“This is a nightmare,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen after this. I don’t belong here.”

Later Jenny left her apartment and went to an internet café to call her daughter, Christina, who still lives in Palm Springs, Calif.

She told Christina that Sumit was in an arranged marriage and had lied to her the entire time.

“He was ripped right out of my arms,” Jenny told her. “They just took him.”

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’ evicted house guest doesn’t ‘think anyone is running the house’

Christina was not shocked.

“This does not make me happy at all,” she said to her mother via video chat. “I get the whole arranged marriage thing. It’s f–ked up. It’s the most horrible thing you could do to a child, but he put you in so much danger, Mom. He was terrified to tell his family.

“I said that when I was there. He lied to my face. That is just so mind-boggling that he could take you all the way to India, knowing that he’s married, and still he let you come there. That is not cool at all, Mom. He put you in this situation, Mom.”

Christina asked her mom to return to the United States and find a new relationship.