‘Big Brother’ evicted house guest doesn’t ‘think anyone is running the house’

After Jackson Michie won Head of Household, he nominated Tommy Bracco alongside his showmance Holly Allen for eviction.

The person who was sent to the jury house came down to Nicole Anthony and Cliff Hogg’s votes.

Do you think #BBJackson's strategy was a good game move? What would you have done in #BBTommy's position? #BB21 pic.twitter.com/M6xaGurQUF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 16, 2019

As Anthony and Hogg made a final four deal with Allen and Michie, Bracco was sent to the jury house to join Jack Matthews, Kathryn Dunn, Analyse Talavera, Nick Maccarone, Jessica Milagros and Christie Murphy.

Global News spoke with Bracco about his eviction from the house.

Global News: How does it feel to be out of the Big Brother house?

Tommy Bracco: I think I’m going to be OK. I think one thing I’m great at is adapting, and that’s why I did so well in the house. And I think I’ll be able to adapt fairly quickly now that I’m out.

What happened? Why did you get evicted?

There was a four-person alliance, and I was odd man out.

Who’s running the house right now, and how are they doing it?

I don’t think anyone is running the house. I think Cliff and Nicole see through Jackson [Michie]’s baloney, but they chose to stick with their agreement regardless. I think Cliff and Nicole were hoping someone else would take Michie out and they wouldn’t be in this position.

Who’s the hardest person to live with and why?

Jackson. He’s always cooking, never does the dishes and lives like a frat boy.

Any regrets about your gameplay?

Biggest regret is revealing the secret about Christie and me.

Personal feelings aside, who do you think can make it far in the game?

Nicole.

