‘People probably think I’m so crazy,’ says ‘Big Brother’ evicted house guest

It was a wild week on Big Brother, with Cliff Hogg and Kathryn (Kat) Dunn on the block after Tommy Bracco’s veto win cancelled out the twist that put Christie Murphy beside them — only for a minute.

#BBCliff or #BBKathryn will be sent to the jury house after tonight’s vote. Get ready for an emotional ride. #BB21 starts NOW. pic.twitter.com/1Q5NDCfowK — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 16, 2019

Dunn was Bracco’s target to get out of the Big Brother house, and you could say he was most definitely “conspiring against” her. With a 6-1 vote, Dunn was sent packing. Jessica Milagros was the only house guest that voted to evict Hogg.

Global News spoke with Kat directly about her eviction from the house.

Global News: How does it feel to be out of the Big Brother house?

Kat Dunn: Amazing! It feels so good to be free and not have cameras watching me all the time. But I also already miss it so I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I would love to go back.

What happened? Why did you get evicted?

I don’t know! I don’t know where I went wrong. I mean, I think the game I came in to play was completely different than what I actually wound up playing. And because of things I had said and people that I had aligned with in the past, things just got really muddy. It really just all blew up.

Who’s running the house right now, and how are they doing it?

I think Christie, Tommy and Sis are running the house. And honestly, I think that Christie is really the head honcho, and that’s just because she’s so loud and she talks over people, and it’s like her opinion is what is taken as fact and you can’t disagree with her because she’ll get so offended and stomp around the house and cry. But because she won the first HOH, people view her as a leader.

Who’s the hardest person to live with and why?

Nick. Absolutely. I’m not really a big fan of Nick. I just didn’t really agree with his gameplay and I didn’t like how he used flirtation as a way to get ahead in the game. And he would just say things that I didn’t like. But also, all in all, this is a really messy cast. Me, Jack and David were the only people that cleaned so the house was a total wreck by the time I left!

Any regrets about your gameplay?

Not really. I mean… I take that back. My only regret is that I didn’t get to win HOH before leaving. I would’ve loved to win and show everyone the moves I wanted to make and how I think as a game player. Also, I feel like I probably blew a lot of smoke in my diary room sessions, and I had plans I had been making since the beginning of the summer but I didn’t get to really act on those. I do feel like I could’ve made some bigger moves for sure.

Personal feelings aside, who do you think is going to take it all?

Cliff, Jess and Holly, of course. Also, even though she’s running the house, I really wouldn’t be opposed to Christie going further. She was always nice to me to my face so I don’t have anything against her, really.

Were they really conspiring against you?

No! It was a joke! Oh my gosh, wow. People probably think I’m so crazy, oh my gosh. No the whole conspiring b—-es thing was a joke I said the first day because I didn’t know people were actually conspiring on Day 1. But there were. Tommy and Christie especially were super-paranoid and gaming 24-7. Tommy would watch every single thing everyone did and somehow relate it back to how it was a game move, which is really hard to live with because sometimes you’re just living, not gaming.

[This interview has been edited and condensed.]

