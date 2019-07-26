‘Big Brother’ evicted houseguest admits their ‘mouth’ got them in trouble

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Thursday’s eviction episode of Big Brother.

Emotions were heightened on Thursday night’s episode of Big Brother as the fourth houseguest was sent packing.

After Michie won the Power of Veto and took himself off the block, he was replaced by Isabella, who then faced off against Jack — arguably the person with the most power in the house. It didn’t look good for Isabella, who was ultimately voted out 8-2.

The outspoken houseguest cried about her eviction and rued the end of her showmance with Nick. Global News spoke with her over the phone on Friday morning, and she revealed that yes, her mouth may have been the reason she was sent home.

Global News: What happened here?

Isabella Wang: I’m gone because I feel like… a lot of this game I played too fast, too strong, too early. My personality — I’m loud, obnoxious and like to talk a lot — rubbed people the wrong way, and kind of bit me in the butt at the end. It was me trying to figure out the best gameplay. I was scrambling around trying to figure out what everybody was thinking, not understanding that people and “facts” can change minute-to-minute.

I didn’t let the game come to me. I tried to figure it out before it even happened, then shared it with anybody who would listen. [Laughs]

Do you regret any of your forward, proactive gameplay?

At the end of the day, I’m sure the fans are like, “What is wrong with this girl?” I was really just trying to be proactive and cover my bases. I didn’t listen when people told me to stop playing so hard. In my head, I was always trying to be a step ahead of everybody and that really hurt me.

I wasn’t a superfan, but in the seasons I did watch… I didn’t want to be somebody who just coasted by. That’s not my personality, that’s not who I am in real life. I do try to make the best out of every situation. I thought I had a few weeks left, but my mouth caught up to me.

As a viewer, it really looked like the house flipped on you. Is that accurate?

Yeah, I feel like the house flipped on me. On Day 3, Nick told me not to get too close to Kemi. She and I are very similar in that we have big personalities. The confidence we have in ourselves can be overwhelming and overbearing, and I completely understand that. I am not for everyone. [Laughs] A lot of people in the house probably didn’t like me, but that’s OK.

Would you say you were crying more at the end because of your split with Nick, or because you were evicted?

I truly cried for the game, to be honest. I didn’t want to go home and leave Nick, but I really feel like Christie and Jack are totally controlling this game. I want Nick and Sam, Cliff, Nicole, Kat and Jess, I want them to have a chance. I’m rooting for the underdogs. I felt like it was a great time for things to change, to have a new dominant force in the house, but based on the votes, 8-2, people are still acting on fear and everyone still wants to be part of that majority.

There have been accusations of racism in the house, along with ostracization and bullying allegations. Is there any truth to these?

I think people don’t understand when they’re watching the feeds and they’re not living it, we’re constantly paranoid in our own ways. It’s very, very stressful being in the house. Me even being out for a few hours, it’s very hard to get acclimated. You’re constantly worried about how you’re being perceived by the viewers and by everyone else in the house, all while trying to build a great game.

It would be great to give all the house guests a chance to talk about how they’re feeling and what their intentions are. I don’t want to speak on it yet, just because no one else is out to defend themselves. We’ll have to wait and see for that.

Who was the hardest person to live with?

Jack. [Laughs] I’m really confident too, but I don’t have a lot of the extra… fluff that he does that irritates me from a game perspective. He is situationally nice. Do you want to be a good person or not? Make up your mind!

Feelings aside, who’s going to take it all?

Honestly, I think Michie has a good chance in this game. He’s hiding behind a few targets, he’s in with a few people. I hope it’s Nick or Sam, obviously. [Laughs]

[This interview has been edited and condensed.]

