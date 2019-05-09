‘Big Brother Canada’ finale: Season 7 winner crowned

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Canada Season 7 finale.

Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) crowned Dane Rupert as the Season 7 winner during Thursday night’s finale on Global.

Rupert, a 27-year-old civil technician from Kelowna, BC, beat out 15 houseguests to be named champion.

The contest came down to fellow finalist, Anthony Douglas, a 31-year-old gas inspector from Richmond Hill, Ont.

Rupert and Douglas both fielded questions from the jury about why they deserved to win the $100,000 grand prize, $25,000 home furnishing makeover from Leon’s, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, as well as a dream vacation for two anywhere in the world courtesy of Contiki Holidays.

Rupert received all seven of the jury votes to secure his victory.

Rupert had previously won the first round of the final head-of-household competition but Kyra Shenker won the second round.

Rupert won the third round and sent Shenker to jury, choosing to take Douglas to the final two with him.

In one of his final pleas to the jury members, Rupert said, “I never lied to my three guys. I never lied to the pretty boys.” He also said it broke his heart to evict Adam Pike.

This season, Rupert won head of household four times, was put on the block twice and won the power of veto two times.

Before entering the house, Rupert described himself as “fun, outgoing, and entertaining.” He said he was going “to be a comp beast at the start and then, later in the game, start to pick and choose when I want to win.”

He also said he was go to “find a ride or die at the beginning who is more intelligent than I am because I’m not the smartest guy in the world. I’ll rely on them to do the mental challenges and they can count on me to do the physical challenges.”

Some fans of BBCAN were ecstatic about Rupert’s win.

Dane’s crying and I’m so happy for him honestly. A true fan who can actually play the game #BBCAN7 — ✌🏼 (@realitytvplease) May 10, 2019

Congrates Dane, rightful winner of #BBCan7. — Johnny De Silveira (@canuck4liberty) May 10, 2019

this was hands down THE BEST season in all bbcan history #BBCAN7 — chelsea💫 (@chelseaatilley) May 10, 2019

Thank you @arisacox @TrevorBoris and the crew of #bbcan7, and I really hope we are all back here next year with #bbcan8. Congratulations to Dane and enjoy every single cent of the grand prize — Richard Watkins (@richiew4ever) May 10, 2019

Dane’s win was well deserved but we all know who Canada’s favourite was 🤷🏼‍♀️ #BBCAN7Finale #bbcan7 pic.twitter.com/V3oEgqnn7G — Laura Kowalski (@lauraakowalski) May 10, 2019

i am BAWLING! an incredible end to a truly enjoyable season. i love you @DaneBBCan7 and i’ve never been happier to see someone win big brother❤️ #BBCAN7 — bri (@daneshoh) May 10, 2019

Dane earned every bit of this win! I called it from the start,Dane was my pick to win and I'm glad he won! Let's go!!!#BBCAN7 — Billy Allen (@ballennnnnn) May 10, 2019

Congrats @DaneBBCan7 🎉 He is a worthy winner and did play one hell of a game. Anthony would of been too but Anthony hide his game too much and didn’t explain his game well enough to the jury. Dane outplayed Anthony these last 2 weeks. Dane’s dad would be proud ❤️ #BBCAN7 — 💞Rachel💞🌸💫🦋 (@XoBabyDollXo) May 10, 2019

Were you surprised that Rupert won Big Brother Canada 7?