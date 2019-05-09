‘Big Brother Canada’ finale: Season 7 winner crowned
SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched the Big Brother Canada Season 7 finale.
Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) crowned Dane Rupert as the Season 7 winner during Thursday night’s finale on Global.
Rupert, a 27-year-old civil technician from Kelowna, BC, beat out 15 houseguests to be named champion.
The contest came down to fellow finalist, Anthony Douglas, a 31-year-old gas inspector from Richmond Hill, Ont.
Rupert and Douglas both fielded questions from the jury about why they deserved to win the $100,000 grand prize, $25,000 home furnishing makeover from Leon’s, $10,000 worth of groceries courtesy of Summer Fresh, as well as a dream vacation for two anywhere in the world courtesy of Contiki Holidays.
Rupert received all seven of the jury votes to secure his victory.
Rupert had previously won the first round of the final head-of-household competition but Kyra Shenker won the second round.
Rupert won the third round and sent Shenker to jury, choosing to take Douglas to the final two with him.
In one of his final pleas to the jury members, Rupert said, “I never lied to my three guys. I never lied to the pretty boys.” He also said it broke his heart to evict Adam Pike.
This season, Rupert won head of household four times, was put on the block twice and won the power of veto two times.
Before entering the house, Rupert described himself as “fun, outgoing, and entertaining.” He said he was going “to be a comp beast at the start and then, later in the game, start to pick and choose when I want to win.”
He also said he was go to “find a ride or die at the beginning who is more intelligent than I am because I’m not the smartest guy in the world. I’ll rely on them to do the mental challenges and they can count on me to do the physical challenges.”
Some fans of BBCAN were ecstatic about Rupert’s win.
