‘Big Brother Canada:’ 11th evicted house guest wants The Pretty Boys to ‘split prize three ways’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Thursday night’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

After dominating the Big Brother Canada house all season-long, The Pretty Boys alliance was terminated.

In a unanimous vote, Edmonton travel guide, Mark Drelich, was sent home in one of the season’s most scandalous eviction ceremonies.

Shocking the entire house – and all of Canada – in their first-ever competition win, Kyra Shenker won last week’s head-of-household competition, nominating their closest allies Adam Pike and Dane Rupert for eviction in a blockbuster blindside.

And in an explosive retaliation, Pike exposed the strength of The Pretty Boys alliance and their ability to convince the houseguests — week after week — to evict every single agent who got in their way.

As things heated up in the house and the alliance continued to implode, Pike took himself off the block by winning a game-changing Power Of Veto. But with Drelich going up as the replacement nominee and some incredible gameplay from mastermind Anthony Douglas and Rupert, Drelich was sent home — a backdoor mission completed by his very own alliance.

Global News spoke with Drelich the day after his eviction and asked him about his time in the Big Brother Canada house before he heads to the jury house.

Global News: How does it feel to be out of the BBCAN house so close to the end of the game?

Mark Drelich: Close but no cigar! I almost made it, almost made it. But it’s a game and I’m honoured to be a part of it. I love this show, always have and always will ’till the day I go and I’m so happy that I could be one of few Canadians that even make it on the show and for that, I’m going to hold my head high.

Were you surprised that the house went against you so last minute?

MD: I wasn’t surprised because just the trajectory of how the week was going and the relationship I had with Anthony and the way he was acting towards me halfway through the week. The energy kind of shifted and I had a slight suspicion that something like this might happen. It was a niggling room of doubt in the back of my head that something like this might go down.

Do you feel betrayed by The Pretty Boys at all?

MD: Not really because at the end of the day, they have to choose one boy or another. One of The Pretty Boys, we’re going home regardless of the outcome. I do feel like I would have loved to have stayed in the house. But as crazy as it sounds, it’s actually better for Anthony’s game too to keep them because Dane acts as a natural shield towards Anthony. Should Adam win, he would go after Dane and Anthony. And Kyra pretty much hedged their bet. Kyra knows that they are pretty much guaranteed $20,000 for second place. Everyone wants to take Kyra. Where I would stay in the house — that might be a lot of blurred lines where people might be like, ‘Maybe I’ll take Mark for a second place prize.’ Kyra is very confident they’re gonna make $20K now.

How did you come up with your song?

MD: It was all spur-of-the-moment as the season went along. I would sit in my bed and see what rhymes with ‘block’ and think ‘shock’ and say, ‘OK, let’s do that.’ And it took a lot of time and that’s all we have in the house is time. So I slowly but surely pieced it together and every day I went over it and over it. I was mumbling like a drunk idiot the whole time but I did it again.

Did anyone else try to memorize it or did you just keep that to yourself?

MD: I did share it with Kiki at the very beginning but that was a lost cause. I did share it with Dane and every day, he’d be like, ‘Yo, we gotta sit down and you’ve got to explain it to me.’ And I was just like, ‘No, this is one of those things you have to do it every day.’ It has to be on the tip of your tongue. You can’t just like practice for two minutes a day.

Do you think that Kyra made a big move by putting Dane and Adam on the block but then evicting you?

MD: Kyra made a very big move by putting up Dane and Adam. And had they evicted Dane and I still would’ve gone to jury, I would have given a lot of thought to them taking the $100K but Kyra panicked at the last second. Whereas I would say Anthony probably got in their head a lot and convinced them to get rid of me.

Who do you hope enters the jury house next?

MD: I hope it’s Adam but I just like the shock value. But I very much think it might be Anthony.

Who do you think is running the house right now?

MD: I think Anthony is really running the house with finesse and suave and where the season will go in regards to convincing people to do things. But in reality, Adam is just such a comp beast. He’s legitimately a freak of nature. He’s doing competitions in a way that a professional athlete would. It’s unmatched to anything I’ve ever seen in my life.

Who was the hardest to live with?

MD: Probably Damien just simply because I had to share a bed with him at the very beginning and I’m not used to sharing beds.

Who do you want to win the whole thing?

MD: This is very tough. It’s like a mother choosing her favourite child. I love all The Pretty Boys. I want Anthony to win but I also want Dane to win and Adam. I want them to split the prize three ways (laughing).

Would you do anything differently if you were given the chance?

MD: Absolutely. I would have created more social opportunities for myself at the very beginning of the game. I know my strategy going into the beginning was just to float around. Obviously getting into an alliance was part of it too but I needed to be more social in group situations rather than one-on-ones. I don’t want a great one-on-one conversation with people who look really suspicious in the house. That’s not good for your game. You need to have those open conversations which is what I could have worked on more.

—

