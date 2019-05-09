‘Big Brother Canada’: 12th evicted house guest is ‘proud of what I’ve done in that house’

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Wednesday night’s episode of Big Brother Canada.

It was a tense week in the house as Dane Rupert won his fourth Head of Household of the season and proceeded to nominate Kyra Shenker and one of his closest allies all season long, Adam Pike.

In the fun and colourful Power Of Veto (POV) competition “Ant Farm: The Video Game,” Rupert’s small stature paid off as he was able to stealthily maneuver through the tight space in the quickest time, securing himself the POV win.

Unfortunately, Rupert felt that Pike’s ability to win any physical competition posed a bigger threat to his personal game than anyone left in the house.



After Rupert and Anthony Douglas weepingly revealed to Pike that he was going to be sent home, Rupert chose not to use the POV. And with the only vote of the evening going to Douglas, Pike was ultimately evicted from the Big Brother Canada house in the most emotional eviction ceremony of the season.

Global News spoke with Pike after his eviction and asked him about his time in the Big Brother Canada house before he heads to the jury house.

Global News: How does it feel to be out of the BBCAN house so close to the end of the game?

Adam Pike: I really thought at one point I was going to win that game and getting so close, it sucked. It’s heartbreaking but it is what it is.

Were you surprised that you left the house?

I mean, I had a feeling that they were going to go against me at some point. But they did build me up all week, telling me that I was safe and the boys are going to go to the final. So I was a little bit surprised.

What are your feelings towards the pretty boys?

Even though they went against me, I’m very proud of what I’ve done in that house with the boys. And I know we’re gonna be talking about this for a very long time so I love every one of them.

Was there a point where you thought, “Yeah, I’m really going to win this”?

Yeah, I did think that. I thought if I won that last veto competition that I definitely would have went far and to the final two. I thought I had a good chance of winning.

Do you regret not evicting Dane or Anthony instead of Mark?

Not for a second because I really do believe that they deserve to be there.

What was the hardest part about living in the house?

Definitely being away from my family and friends but definitely living with a bunch of messy people.

Who do you hope enters the jury house next?

Oh, I think Anthony is going to enter the jury house next because I think Dane’s going to win head of household and he’s going to take Kyra because that’s the best chance winning this game.

Who do you think is running the house right now?

Definitely the pretty boys.

Who was the hardest to live with?

The hardest to live with was probably Mama K because I was terrified of her.

Who do you want to win the whole thing?

Dane 100 per cent.

Would you do anything differently if you were given the chance?

No, definitely not. I had a plan to go in there and make an alliance with four guys. I did exactly what I thought I was going to do and I’m very proud of what I’ve done so I wouldn’t change a thing.

Watch the two-hour finale special on Thursday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET to see who wins Big Brother Canada.