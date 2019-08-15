‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8 casting open

Casting is now open for Big Brother Canada (BBCAN) Season 8.

Global’s smash-hit reality series is embarking on its eighth cross-country mission to select a new group of house guests to star in Season 8.

WATCH BELOW: Big Brother Canada season 7 winner celebrated by hometown

Starting Aug. 15, Canadians can apply online for a chance to become a Big Brother Canada houseguest and battle it out in the new season, which returns to Global in 2020.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’s’ Dane Rupert says waiting to announce winner ‘felt like 69 days all over again’

Those who think they have what it takes to make it in the BBCAN house can visit the official casting website to submit a photo and a short video explaining why they are ideal candidates.

To quality, potential future house guests must be 19 years of age by Feb. 1, 2020 and submit their applications by Nov. 15, 2019.

Airing exclusively on Global in the 2020 broadcast season, Big Brother Canada plucks a group of hand-picked strangers from their homes, sequesters them from the outside world and places them inside a house outfitted with wall-to-wall cameras and microphones that capture their every move.

Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the house guests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow house guests.

For more information on casting, including a full list of rules and eligibility, head to BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Stay tuned for additional details about the national casting tour, including cities, dates and venues, available later this summer.

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother Canada’ casting director Robyn Kass gives tips for auditions

Last November, Global News spoke with Big Brother casting director Robyn Kass to help collect some tips for those interested in auditioning for a spot as a house guest.

“When we started Canada Season 1, we would get warnings about, ‘Oh, you’re never going to find a good one. They’re too nice in Canada.’ And what we have realized is that is not true. You guys are just as brutal and just as into the gameplay as we are down here. In the first few seasons of Canada, there was a fresher energy at the open calls because it was new and exciting,” Kass told Global News.

She continued: “I do still think it’s new and exciting in Canada and here. I still think it’s exciting here in the U.S., but going on Season 21, a lot of the candidates we’ve seen so many times, we kind of know who’s going to show up. We know who is going to be at the open calls because they come every year. And that’s just started to happen the last few years here in the States.”

“People who are brand new to the show are applying in Canada and people who have just started watching Big Brother the last few years,” Kass shared. “And that’s always good for us.”

READ MORE: ‘Big Brother’ evicted house guest addresses controversial comments

In the meantime, viewers looking for a dose of drama or competitive gameplay can watch Season 21 of Big Brother, currently airing Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Viewers can also sign in with their TV service provider credentials to watch live on GlobalTV.com or the Global TV app (now available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Roku) or stream it later. And catch more live footage, online or on the app, straight from the Big Brother house with Big Brother After Dark, available Monday through Friday.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels.