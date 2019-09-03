‘I was making it so easy for me to get far in this game,’ says ‘Big Brother’ evicted house guest

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Thursday’s eviction episode of Big Brother.

After Holly Allen won Head of Household last week in the Big Brother house, she decided to nominate Nick Maccarone, who was named America’s Prankster.

Beside Maccarone was Christie Murphy, who found herself on the block for the third week in a row.

By a 5-0 vote, Maccarone was evicted from the Big Brother house and sent to the jury house to join rest of the evicted house guests.

Global News spoke with Maccarone about his eviction from the house.

Global News: How does it feel to be out of the Big Brother house?

Nick Maccarone: Culture shock. I cannot even really explain what it was like in that house, but essentially you do not even feel that you are on the same planet. You get immersed into a situation where you have no distractions, no electronics, and no contact with anyone but the houseguests. It feels weird to know that my experience is over, but I truly believe I played to the best of my ability.

What happened? Why did you get evicted?

Christie and Tommy (Bracco) are what happened. Christie (Murphy) was going to blow up my game during her campaigns, so me having the Taco Tuesday fight allowed me to be present and defend myself towards her. Either way, I would have been in trouble this week. Tommy is also a huge factor because he told me he would vote out Christie if I ever had sat next to her, and once he flaked, my chances of staying were really slim.

Who’s running the house right now, and how are they doing it?

I really feel like I was to be honest. I had people on both sides and even better, I had them keeping each other safe too. I was making it so easy for me to get far in this game, and if Christie had gone out last week and Sis (Talavera) were to stay, it would have been so hard to get me out going forward, because I had numbers either way. I do not know if anyone is really running the house at this moment, but I am sure Christie will do her best job to do that now that I am gone.

Who’s the hardest person to live with and why?

Kemi (Fakunle) was tough in the beginning because she liked to start trouble, but I would have to say Christie. Her ability to lie is impeccable, and when she gets caught in a lie she does a very good job at deflecting and making the accuser sound guilty. She also can be very loud and obnoxious at times and when you are on her bad side it is ever so more apparent.

Any regrets about your gameplay?

I was playing an amazing game after I won the Counting Sheep Veto and was managing both sides so well until Christie decided to blow up my game. I should not have engaged in hypothetical questions as much as I did, nor should I have trusted people with things I told them in confidence to stay in confidence when their back was up against the wall.

Personal feelings aside, who do you think is going to take it all?

Holly. She has an amazing social game, is a fantastic competitor, and has Michie to protect her if they ever go up on the block together. Even if they do not, he has the ability to win any veto possible. Kid is a machine. I love Holly on both a game and personal level and truly do hope that she makes it to the end.

[This interview has been edited and condensed.]

