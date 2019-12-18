’90 Day Fiancé’ to introduce its first same-sex couple

Send this page to someone via email

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has shared its first look at the show’s fourth season, introducing seven new couples.

For the first time in 90 Day Fiancé history, TLC will feature a same-sex couple on the series, which follows international couples who have begun a relationship online as they travel to the other’s country to meet for the first time.

The first-look trailer shows 29-year-old Stephanie from New York and 24-year-old Erika from Australia.

“I’m in love with somebody from across the world, and that somebody is a girl,” Stephanie says in the first-look video.

Stephanie is a social media influencer who has been in an online relationship with Erika, a photographer, for three months.

Stephanie has been keeping Erika and her own sexual orientation a secret from her family, and she’s unsure how to break the news to her parents that she will be travelling to Australia to meet the woman she loves.

To further complicate the situation, she has a rare bone marrow disorder that requires clearance from her doctors to travel, as well as several medications to keep her stable.

Stephanie is risking her health to meet the woman of her dreams in Australia.

“With my health condition, a common cold could kill me,” Stephanie says in the trailer.

The other couples on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days include:

Ed, 54, from San Diego, Calif., and Rosemarie, 23, from the Philippines

Geoffrey, 41, from Knoxville, Tenn., and Varya, 30, from Russia

Avery, 32, from Seattle, Wash., and Ash, 38, from Australia

Lisa, 52, from York, Pa., and Usman “SojaBoy,” 30, from Nigeria

David, 60, from Las Vegas, Nev., and Lana, 27, from Ukraine

Darcey, 45, from Middletown, Conn., and Tom, 39, from the United Kingdom

Ahead of the premiere, TLC is launching a new mini-series titled 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed, where viewers will follow three couples right before their foreign-born partner arrives into the United States and immediately after touchdown, documenting their first 24 hours together.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres Feb. 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

