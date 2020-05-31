Rain pounds B.C.’s southeast, as Central Kootenay placed on ‘unprecedented’ flood evacuation alert

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Kootenays are being pounded by rain Sunday, as the Regional District of the Central Kootenay, with the exception of the cities of Castlegar and Nelson, remains under an evacuation alert due to potential flooding.

It is the latest part of the province to enact precautions amid growing concerns that spring floodwaters could meet or exceed those of the historic 2018 flood season that forced thousands from their homes and caused millions of dollars in damage.

On Sunday, Environment Canada placed most of B.C.’s south-east under a special weather statement as thunderstorms moved up from central Washington state.

Precipitation of between 10-35 millimetres is possible, and the agency warns it could contribute to rising rivers and flash flooding.

The evacuation alert, issued Saturday, came after the B.C. River Forecast Centre upgraded the Slocan and Salmo rivers, along with surrounding tributaries, to flood watch status.

Most communities are not currently being evacuated, but residents are being warned to be ready to leave on short notice.

The single exception is the community of Crawford Creek, where several dozen properties have been ordered to evacuate.

The district says the “unprecedented” alert was due to an approaching storm system Saturday night, and significant spring meltwater.

Flood watches were issued elsewhere in B.C. Sunday, including the Similkameen River and Nicola rivers.

The Regional District of the Central Kootenay (RDCK) says its alert is specific to properties adjacent to rivers, creeks and streams.

“We are issuing this evacuation alert as a precaution due to the significant amount of uncertainly pertaining to rainfall amounts and the potential for extreme isolated storm events,” said Chris Johnson, the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) director in a bulletin to residents.

“We are advising everyone that lives near a river, creek or stream to be prepared to evacuate if required on short notice. This situation can change quickly, depending on the weather over the next 12-48 hours.”

Central Kootenay Residents can get up to date information on the situation here.

Saturday’s upgrading of the Slocan and Salmo rivers and surrounding tributaries to flood watch status came a day after an estimated 2,300 people in the Boundary region were also placed on evacuation alert.

In that region, the Kettle River, West Kettle River, Granby River and tributaries all remain on flood watch due to the possibility of a one-in-200 year flood event.

Regional districts in the Okanagan have also warned residents that a number of area lakes are now at full pool, while creeks and waterways are at high water levels and rising.

Regional districts also say those living near creeks, streams and low-lying properties that have experienced flooding and high water in the past are responsible for having an emergency plan, as well as the tools and equipment to protect properties from possible damage.

–With files from Doyle Potenteau and Doris Marie Bregolisse