B.C. flooding 2018: Photos, videos of floods in communities around the province

Temperatures are rising across the province heading into the weekend, meaning the flood risk is far from over.

Currently, 1,993 homes are under an evacuation order and 930 homes are on evacuation alert.

Global News has compiled some photos and videos from the communities hit hardest by the flooding.

Grand Forks

Mandy Allison and her mom looking at the damage to her home. Water came up 3.5 feet since this morning pushing her out of her out. She says there might not be anything to go back to when this is over @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/seOyl2yI88 — Aaron McArthur (@Aaron_GlobalBC) May 11, 2018

Flood waters in grand forks. Water past the door frames of a Motel on the kettle river @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/Nbq2Sipcf0 — Aaron McArthur (@Aaron_GlobalBC) May 11, 2018

Another shot of downtown Grand Forks pic.twitter.com/kvLbziii0A — Aaron McArthur (@Aaron_GlobalBC) May 11, 2018

Water seeping through cracks in the road. It’s a strange sound in a neighbourhood that is empty. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/R4nqsfm4fu — Aaron McArthur (@Aaron_GlobalBC) May 11, 2018

Bill Chernoff standing in his basement pumping out what was chest deep water. #GrandForksBC @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/fT6Wjs6NxY — Aaron McArthur (@Aaron_GlobalBC) May 11, 2018

Lydia Greene, who lives in Grand Forks, sent Global News these photos of the shed in her backyard. She says they are praying that the shed doesn’t fall because if it does, they will lose power, and if power goes out, then the pumps stop pumping and water will get into their house. “At the moment, it’s only in the basement,” she says.

Angelina Eubanks returned to her home on Friday to try and save any belongings but not much could be saved.

Grand Forks resident Brad Siemens sent Global News some photos of rescues in the city.

He says he took Search-and-Rescue crews out in his boat to save a senior who had become stranded.

While some animals could be saved, Siemens says he believes the horse wandered back into his paddock and did not survive.

Working on the highways around the province

The flooding has caused damage to many of B.C.’s highways. Crews are working hard to clear debris and clear the roads so people can travel safely.

#BCflood #BCHwy8 open 10k W of #Merritt to single lane alternating. expect 30 to 45 min delays while crews continue to remove stream bed loading at bridge. pic.twitter.com/KoSqTfdERC — VSA Hwy Maintenance (@VSAMaintenance) May 11, 2018

#bcflood more logging equipment. Crews trying to loosen stream bed loading under bridge, while deer 350 dredged channel below. 10k W of #Merritt on #BCHwy8 pic.twitter.com/x0tamDC3HY — VSA Hwy Maintenance (@VSAMaintenance) May 11, 2018

A photo of the work being done on #BCHwy6, 33 km west of Needles Ferry. Road is open to single lane alternating https://t.co/3SIxSPtlov #2018freshet #bcflood pic.twitter.com/toGfIdWur8 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) May 11, 2018

#BCHwy6 back to single lane last night. Some great work by @YRBKT making this happen so quickly. Keep an eye on https://t.co/V3ZcOL7bse for updates. It is going to take some time to get back to 2 lanes here. pic.twitter.com/rmeuwnuFc0 — W Kootenay District (@TranBC_WestKoot) May 11, 2018

Flood waters on #BCHwy3 through the City of Grand Forks continue to rise. Please refrain from driving through this area if possible. #Kootenays pic.twitter.com/SqESWrP2CV — W Kootenay District (@TranBC_WestKoot) May 10, 2018

Looking over Beaton Road repair work at Cherry Creek, 200 m west of #BCHwy1. For a list of side road closures visit: https://t.co/2ct70ZHX2h #2018freshet #bcflood pic.twitter.com/JCPycoyxVh — BC Transportation (@TranBC) May 10, 2018

Osoyoos

Poplars Motel at the end of the motel strip is under evacuation alert. Tune in to @CKNW at 10:35pm we’re going to do a live interview with manager Frank Stadnyk. #OsoyoosBC pic.twitter.com/mQoLhgtPaF — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 11, 2018

The beach on the popular motel strip in #OsoyoosBC is under water. This happened last year but locals say flooding far worse this year. #bcfloods2018 pic.twitter.com/2933i7iHnv — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 11, 2018

Starlite Marina at the Holiday Inn in #OsoyoosBC is flooded. Lake several meters past where it usually is and water is lapping against the building. pic.twitter.com/L1QQz7sVEE — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 11, 2018

VIDEO: Coast hotel flooded in #OsoyoosBC guests and staff evacuated. pic.twitter.com/a0G0ykntnI — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 11, 2018