B.C. flooding 2018: Photos, videos of floods in communities around the province
Temperatures are rising across the province heading into the weekend, meaning the flood risk is far from over.
Currently, 1,993 homes are under an evacuation order and 930 homes are on evacuation alert.
Global News has compiled some photos and videos from the communities hit hardest by the flooding.
Grand Forks
Grand Forks
Lydia Greene, who lives in Grand Forks, sent Global News these photos of the shed in her backyard. She says they are praying that the shed doesn’t fall because if it does, they will lose power, and if power goes out, then the pumps stop pumping and water will get into their house. “At the moment, it’s only in the basement,” she says.
Angelina Eubanks returned to her home on Friday to try and save any belongings but not much could be saved.

Grand Forks resident Brad Siemens sent Global News some photos of rescues in the city.
He says he took Search-and-Rescue crews out in his boat to save a senior who had become stranded.
While some animals could be saved, Siemens says he believes the horse wandered back into his paddock and did not survive.

Working on the highways around the province
The flooding has caused damage to many of B.C.’s highways. Crews are working hard to clear debris and clear the roads so people can travel safely.
Osoyoos
