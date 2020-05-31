Coronavirus: Nova Scotia reports no new cases, deaths on Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in the past three days, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases or deaths connected to the novel coronavirus.

In a news release Sunday, the province said the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 578 COVID-19 tests on Saturday and none were positive.

The province also reported no new cases or deaths on Friday.

There are now 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, as an additional three cases are now considered resolved.

Of the province’s 15 active cases, 14 are connected to the outbreak at Northwood Manor in Halifax. The province said there are 10 residents and four staff with active cases.

Nova Scotia has seen a total of 1,056 positive COVID-19 test results and 60 deaths, 53 of which occurred at Northwood.

The breakdown of where cases have been identified by health zone in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central: 906

Western: 54

Northern: 45

Eastern: 51

There are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia as of Sunday, May 31, 2020. Nova Scotia Health Authority

The age group with the most positive COVID-19 cases is those between the ages of 40 and 59.

To date, Nova Scotia has 41,944 negative test results.

There will not be a COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday. The next is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

