Ontario reports 326 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths as total cases surpass 27,800

Ontario reported 326 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,859.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,266.

Over 21,800 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 78.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Sunday’s report marks a 1.2 per cent increase in cumulative cases, which is the same as Saturday.

More than 17,000 additional tests have been conducted bringing the total number completed in the province to 718,341. Around 9,600 cases are under investigation.

The reported number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 781, with 118 in intensive care and 90 on a ventilator

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,642 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario.

