New Brunswick confirmed one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 129.The new case, which is under investigation, is an individual between 70 and 79 in Zone 5 (Campbellton region).According to the province, the number of current active cases is nine, which are all in the Campbellton region.READ MORE: 2 new coronavirus cases in N.B., doctor connected to outbreak in Campbellton suspendedIn a statement, Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said “regardless if you have been recently tested for COVID-19, everyone must be vigilant and self monitor for symptoms.”To date, 24,867 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, and about 120 people have recovered from their illness.Zone 5 remains at the Orange level of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan.READ MORE: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in New Brunswick connected to health-care professional“Please remember that COVID-19 brings out many emotions in us,” said Russell.“It causes many of us to experience feelings of confusion, anxiety, fear and grief. Some may also be angry. It is completely normal to feel these feelings when we face situations that are beyond our control. We can however choose how we react to these situations. We can offer support to our fellow New Brunswickers when they need it most.”All other zones in New Brunswick will remain at the current Yellow level. View link »
