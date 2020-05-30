Menu

Crime

3 teens arrested after arson causes $8M in damage at Brampton elementary school, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 30, 2020 2:18 pm
Police said two teens were arrested on Friday, while the third was taken into custody on Saturday.
Police said two teens were arrested on Friday, while the third was taken into custody on Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say three teens have been arrested after a fire at a Brampton elementary school earlier this month that caused $8 million in damage.

Police said on May 9 around 5:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to St. Leonard Elementary School on Conestoga Drive near Sandalwood Parkway East.

There were reports of black smoke coming from within the school.

READ MORE: Peel police search for suspects in Brampton elementary school arson

Firefighters quickly found and extinguished a blaze in the office of the school, officials said.

Officials previously said it could take 12 to 18 months to repair the damage.

Police said two 13-year-old boys and one 14-year-old boy have since been arrested and charged with break and enter, as well as arson causing damage to property.

