For 4th day in a row, Canada adds fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Canada’s daily coronavirus case count remained under 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

With 906 new cases and 102 deaths, Friday tipped the country over 89,000 cases. Close to 7,000 people have died and nearly 47,000 people have recovered.

Quebec, the hardest-hit part of the country, saw a spike in COVID-19 cases two weeks after reopening elementary schools. At least 41 students and staff tested positive, and the province saw its total case count rise by 530 cases Friday to more than 50,000 cases overall — more than half of Canada’s total number of infections.

Quebec also saw its death toll increase by 61, with fatalities now totalling 4,363. More than 15,600 people are considered recovered.

Ontario announced it is considering a regional approach to easing coronavirus restrictions. The province saw 344 new cases and 41 new deaths Friday, raising its figures to more than 27,000 cases and 2,230 deaths over all. More than 20,000 people are deemed recovered.

A doctor in New Brunswick who failed to self-isolate after visiting Quebec earlier this month has been linked to a growing cluster of eight cases — an unwelcome development after New Brunswick had recently cleared almost all of its cases of COVID-19.

The cluster includes three health-care workers and two cases in intensive care units. New Brunswick has seen zero deaths from COVID-19 so far, and a total of 128 cases, including 120 recoveries.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases, leaving it with a little more than 1,000 cases and 59 deaths. The majority of fatalities are linked to one long-term care home in Halifax. The province is now allowing 10-person gatherings.

There were no new deaths reported in Alberta. The province has opened up its testing to everyone, regardless of symptoms. Two dozen new cases brought the total caseload to nearly 7,000, including more than 6,200 recoveries and 143 deaths. A hundred of those who have died are aged 80 and up.

British Columbia also saw no new deaths. Four new cases brought provincial figures to 2,562 cases, including more than 2,100 recoveries, while the death toll remained 164.

Saskatchewan reported two new cases and no new deaths. Ten people have died so far, and the province has seen 641 cases in total. More than 500 people have recovered.

Manitoba reported no new cases. The province has seen seven people die out of 283 cases. More than 270 are recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases, leaving it with 261 cases, including three deaths and more than 250 recoveries. Residents are now allowed to expand their social bubbles.

All cases in Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories, and the Yukon remain resolved, with no new information reported on Friday. Nunavut remains the one region in Canada without any confirmed cases so far.

Globally, the virus has resulted in close to 5.9 million cases and more than 363,000 deaths. The U.S. alone has seen more than 100,000 deaths.

— With files by The Canadian Press