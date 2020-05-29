344 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths in Ontario as total cases rise to 27,210

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 344 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 27,210.

The death toll has risen to 2,230, as 41 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 20,983 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 77 per cent of cases.

Ontario has completed 680,687 tests so far for the virus. This is up 18,525 tests from the previous day, which is the highest number of tests completed in a 24-hour period in almost three weeks.

The province has previously said it has a testing capacity of over 21,000 daily tests. Ontario is set to reveal a new coronavirus testing strategy Friday to gauge phased reopening.

Friday’s report marks an increase of 1.3 per cent in total cumulative cases. That figure has mostly hovered between 1.1 and 1.8 over the past week.

Ontario has 826 patients (down by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 129 patients in an intensive care unit (down by eight) and 100 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by six).

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,625 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 34 deaths, and there are 123 current outbreaks. Six health-care workers in long-term care homes have died.

Ontario officials have said there may be a discrepancy between overall deaths and deaths at long-term care homes due to how the province’s health database system, called iPHIS, is tracking data and how the Ministry of Long-Term Care is tracking data.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,476 confirmed cases among long-term care residents and 1,113 cases among staff.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 4,634 of the total reported cases, which is 17 per cent of the infected population.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 65 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

11,818 people are male (43.4 per cent).

15,162 people are female (55.7 per cent).

948 people are 19 and under (3.5 per cent).

6,992 people are 20 to 39 (25.7 per cent).

8,310 people are 40 to 59 (30.5 per cent).

5,551 people are 60 to 79 (20.4 per cent).

5,394 people are 80 and over (19.8 per cent).

230 cases did not specify male or female and 15 cases had an unknown age.

There are 13,351 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto and Ottawa public health units, and 4 p.m. for the rest of the province.