Quebec, province hardest hit by health crisis, tops 50,000 coronavirus cases

Quebec has reached another grim milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak as cases topped 50,000 on Friday.

The province, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada, recorded 530 new infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, from the previous day. Quebec now has 50,232 cases.

The novel coronavirus has been linked to 4,363 deaths since the health crisis began, up 61 from the day before.

The number of hospitalizations has dropped by 66 to 1,265. As of Friday, 172 patients are in intensive care — a decrease of six.

Montreal, a hot spot for the disease, accounts for more than half of the province’s cases at 25,043. There have been 2,690 fatalities recorded on the island.

Premier François Legault said on Thursday that while Quebec is slowly re-emerging from the crisis, long-term care homes are still grappling with outbreaks and deaths.

“The situation remains fragile,” he said.

Quebec’s public health institute also released updated projections on the virus’ progression on Thursday, but said it was still too difficult to determine the trajectory of the pandemic across the hard-hit Greater Montreal area.

Hospitalizations and deaths attributed to COVID-19 are currently going down in the city. However, the models vary widely for the summer, with scenarios mostly dependent on whether Montrealers adhere to public health guidelines such as keeping two metres apart and frequently washing their hands.

—With files from the Canadian Press