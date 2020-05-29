Menu

Canada

Quebec, province hardest hit by health crisis, tops 50,000 coronavirus cases

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 11:19 am
Updated May 29, 2020 11:51 am
A person waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing clinic in the Montreal neighbourhood of Verdun, Saturday, May 23, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
A person waits to be tested for COVID-19 at a mobile testing clinic in the Montreal neighbourhood of Verdun, Saturday, May 23, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. . Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec has reached another grim milestone in the novel coronavirus outbreak as cases topped 50,000 on Friday.

The province, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada, recorded 530 new infections of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, from the previous day. Quebec now has 50,232 cases.

The novel coronavirus has been linked to 4,363 deaths since the health crisis began, up 61 from the day before.

READ MORE: Quebec least worried in North America about a second coronavirus wave, poll finds

The number of hospitalizations has dropped by 66 to 1,265. As of Friday, 172 patients are in intensive care a decrease of six.

Montreal, a hot spot for the disease, accounts for more than half of the province’s cases at 25,043. There have been 2,690 fatalities recorded on the island.

Premier François Legault said on Thursday that while Quebec is slowly re-emerging from the crisis, long-term care homes are still grappling with outbreaks and deaths.

“The situation remains fragile,” he said.

READ MORE: Montreal hitting targets in COVID-19 projections but future uncertain, public health says

Quebec’s public health institute also released updated projections on the virus’ progression on Thursday, but said it was still too difficult to determine the trajectory of the pandemic across the hard-hit Greater Montreal area.

Hospitalizations and deaths attributed to COVID-19 are currently going down in the city. However, the models vary widely for the summer, with scenarios mostly dependent on whether Montrealers adhere to public health guidelines such as keeping two metres apart and frequently washing their hands.

Quebec’s strained care homes need new workers to be trained
Quebec’s strained care homes need new workers to be trained

—With files from the Canadian Press

