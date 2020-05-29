Quebec least worried in North America about a second coronavirus wave, poll finds

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Quebec are less worried than anywhere else in North America about an expected second wave of COVID-19 cases, according to a new poll.

The study, published Thursday by the COVID-19 Social Impacts Network with the Association for Canadian Studies, found that 86 per cent of all Canadians were concerned about another rise in cases this fall. That number falls to just 78 per cent in Quebec, while Ontario leads the nation with 91 per cent of residents polled saying they were “somewhat” or “very” concerned.

According to the poll, just 32 per cent of Quebecers say they are “very” worried. That stands in stark contrast to 55 per cent of the whole of the United States.

The survey also found a significant difference in the levels of concern among Quebec’s two major language groups: 92 per cent of anglophones said they were concerned, while just 77 per cent of francophones agreed.

Story continues below advertisement

Women also proved more concerned about another wave of the virus, as 83 per cent said they were worried about Quebec’s ability to fight a second wave of the pandemic versus 76 per cent of men.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The online poll surveyed 1,510 Canadians and 1,005 Americans from May 22 to 24, 2020. The margin of error was approximately three per cent, 19 times out of 20.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service