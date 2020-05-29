2 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, 2 more recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, raising the overall total to 641.

One new case is in Saskatoon, where a community outbreak was declared on May 27. The other new case is in the south.

The province also reported two more recoveries, bringing the total number to 570 — an 88.9 per cent recovery rate.

Ten people in the province have died from COVID-19.

Sixty-one cases in Saskatchewan remain active with the majority — 45 — in the far north.

Other regions with active cases are Saskatoon (seven), the north (five), Regina (two) and the south region (two). The central region has no active cases.

Four people are in hospital — two are in intensive care in Saskatoon and two are receiving inpatient care — one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

94 people are 19 and under

229 people are 20 to 39

195 are 40 to 59

105 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 49 per cent of the cases, females 51 per cent.

Officials said 374 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 142 are travel-related, 77 have no known exposure and 48 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 46,454 tests so far for the virus, up 585 from Thursday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

