Canada May 27 2020 8:32pm 01:55 Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan challenging for some fitness, dance studios Gyms and fitness facilities are included in the third phase of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan, but some businesses are struggling with the parameters put in place. Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan challenging for some fitness, dance studios <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995520/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995520/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?