Coronavirus: N.L. residents allowed to expand their social ‘bubbles,’ health officer says

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Officials announced that “bubbles” that had been limited to two households can invite six additional people into their circle.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, also advised people who travelled on a recent Air Canada flight from Montreal to Toronto to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The flight left Montreal at 6:25 p.m. on May 22.

Health officials say the advisory is being issued because of a case confirmed Thursday in the province linked to travel.

Thursday’s positive case marked the end of the province’s three-week streak with no new diagnosed cases.

