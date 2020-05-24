Menu

N.L. hasn’t had any new coronavirus cases in 17 days, officials say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2020 3:39 pm
People wearing face masks for protection against the new coronavirus, walk in rain just hours before a four-day new curfew declared by the government in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 22, 2020. The country has opted to impose short weekend and holiday curfews, instead of full lockdowns, fearing possible negative effects on the already troubled economy. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici).
People wearing face masks for protection against the new coronavirus, walk in rain just hours before a four-day new curfew declared by the government in an attempt to control the spread of coronavirus, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, May 22, 2020. The country has opted to impose short weekend and holiday curfews, instead of full lockdowns, fearing possible negative effects on the already troubled economy. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici).

Newfoundland and Labrador held a 17-day streak with no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend.

The total number of cases remained at 260 as of Sunday, with the most recent case reported on May 7.

Three people have died from the virus in the province and 254 people have recovered.

The remaining three people with active COVID-19 cases are in the hospital and one is in intensive care.

The province is in the first stage of its gradual reopening plan, giving public health officials time to monitor the situation through two incubation periods with the virus.

