Richmond RCMP seeks witnesses to alleged racially-motivated assault

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP is looking for witnesses to yet another alleged racist assault in the region.

According to police, it happened on Sunday, May 17 just after 2 p.m. near Steveston Highway and No. 5 Road.

The victim, who is of Asian descent, was parked outside a business at 10820 No 5 Rd. when the suspect allegedly pulled up next to him and began yelling racial slurs.

Police say the verbal harassment continued when the victim got out of his car, and when he got back in and locked the doors, the suspect allegedly began banging on the windows.

Police say the man got back out of his car to seek refuge in a nearby business, and was followed inside by the suspect who then allegedly assaulted him.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have since arrested a suspect, but believe several people witnessed the incident.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The alleged assault is the latest in a surge of anti-Asian incidents coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from verbal harassment to graffiti to physical assaults.

Vancouver police alone have opened 29 investigations into anti-Asian crime so far this year, compared to only four by this time last year.

Vancouver police have identified 77 “hate-associated” files so far in 2020, up from 51 during the same time last year.

1:47 B.C. government appoints task force to combat anti-Asian hate crime B.C. government appoints task force to combat anti-Asian hate crime

Earlier this month, a racist tirade in Richmond ended with one of the aggressors apologizing to the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight with an athletic build, short hair that is greying on the side and with an accent.

He was wearing a blue dress shirt, a grey vest and black dress pants.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to contact Richmond RCMP.