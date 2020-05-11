Alleged racist comments investigated near park in Richmond, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains language some readers may find offensive. Discretion is advised.

Richmond RCMP say they are investigating an altercation in Steveston, B.C., in which racist slurs were used.

RCMP responded to a disturbance near Garry Point Park on Friday but one of the parties involved had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

1:47 B.C. government appoints task force to combat anti-Asian hate crime B.C. government appoints task force to combat anti-Asian hate crime

Details of an alleged racist altercation near the park were recently posted to social media.

According to the post, a woman and her mother were walking in the area of Moncton Street and 6th Avenue when two men inside a parked car near yelled “stupid ch–s!” and told them to “go back to China.”

Story continues below advertisement

The woman yelled back at the men, who then tried to “run us over with their car,” the post alleges.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

RCMP say they have contacted everyone involved and an investigation continues.

“Richmond RCMP takes all allegations of hate-related crimes seriously,” Const. Kenneth Lau said in a statement.

“Racism will not be tolerated in any form and will be investigated to the fullest extent.”

Police in Metro Vancouver have noted a rise hate-motivated incidents, many targeting people of Asian descent, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Vancouver police said they had dealt with 20 reports of anti-Asian hate crimes so far this year, compared to 12 in all of 2019.